Statia launches vocational training program for youngsters

Guests at the opening of the training program

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius launched a Vocational Training Job Program on Monday, August 30th, 2021 at the Golden Rock Training Center. The program is financed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. The Labor Office, the Social Domain Unit and the “Can Can Services & Advies Bureau” will spearhead the program.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis and one of the students, Keisy Lopez, had the honor of cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the job program. One of the objectives is to train locals in the welding sector, in order to reduce the number of working permits for foreign welders.

After an assessment in June this year twelve individuals were selected for the training. The program for which 25 persons registered will take six (6) months. All candidates will be trained at the welding levels 1G and 2G. Once these levels are successfully completed, the participants will be qualified to start with the advance welding level (6G), which is the highest level.

“The training is specially designed for youngsters who are struggling to find employment on their own. This is an opportunity for them to learn new skills and to show their ability to be a great employee/employer”, said Policy Advisor Social Domain and Labor Department, Gregory Melfor.

Alida Francis advised the students to look beyond the training. “Don’t look only for now, but start looking after these twenty weeks. With your certificate in your hands, you can be an entrepreneur in the welding sector”, the Government Commissioner said.

