Statia Prepares for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Members of the Disaster Relief Team (Copi) which is the key players in the ESFs of St. Eustatius met today, Monday August 9th, in the newly operational EOC (Emergency Operational Center) building to discussed plans and actions in connection with the monitoring of the Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

The Tropical Cyclone Six is moving Northwest, entering South of Statia on August 10th.

A potential tropical cyclone is designated when a system has yet to officially take on tropical characteristics, but is expected to before affecting land. With the designation, KMNI can begin issuing watches, warnings and advisories.

Heavy rain and high winds with risk of erosion (lower town), flash floods possible, mudslides and snapping trees is the main concern. During the meeting with the representatives of the Copi, several actions were agreed upon.

On Tuesday there is a chance of thunder and heavy rains. In the evening most of the shower would have passed the islands. The expected rains could amount to 1 inch (25mm), possibly up to 2-4 inches (50-100 mm). During the showers there is a risk of wind gust of about 50 mph (80 km/h).

Parking restriction on the Queen Beatrix Street and the Fort Oranje Street, due to the steady flow of water and rocks during periods of heavy rainfall.

Local authorities will continue to monitor the further progress of this weather system and will take all necessary measures to safeguard life and property.

Watches or warnings will be issued when it becomes necessary using various communication mediums; What’s App, radio, newspaper through the website www.statiagovernment.com and through Facebook.com/euxgov).

The Hurricane Season starts on the 1st of June and ends the 30th of November.

