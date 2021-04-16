Statia starts second round vaccination













1 Share

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Health Department of St. Eustatius starts with its second round of vaccinations on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021. This will be done at the Hospitainer. Everyone who is not vaccinated yet, can do this next week and the following weeks.

The 1200 additional Moderna vaccines for 600 persons were sent to Saba due to a fall out of the transformer in Statia. Part of the batch of 1200 vaccines is now ready to be transported upcoming Monday, April 19th, 2021. These will be stored in another freezer.







The vaccines must be used within 30 days upon arrival in Statia. This means that registration is advisable. The Public Health Department urges everyone who did not yet receive the shots of the Moderna vaccine, to contact the department. It becomes even more urgent to get vaccinated now as the Public Entity St. Eustatius will open its borders step by step so that visitors and tourists can enter the island again. This is necessary to further strengthen the economy.

Register

To be able to get vaccinated, registration is advisable. Please call + 599 3182891 or send a WhatsApp message to +599 3185146 or send an e-mail to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com. You can also download the registration form on the website www.statiagovernment.com under the page COVID-19. If enough Statians register, the Public Health Department will ensure that vaccination is possible each Wednesday at the hospitainer, from now on.

700 persons

Almost 700 persons are now fully vaccinated, which means they received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. This is approximately 30% of the adult population (18+). The goal is to have 80% of the adult population (18+) fully vaccinated, which is 2000 Statians in total.

Also read