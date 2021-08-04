Statian youth 12-17 years old take 1st shot Moderna vaccine













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Accompanied by their parents and guardians the first group of Statian youth between the age of 12 and 17 years took the first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday morning at the Hospitainer.

The first boy to be vaccinated on St. Eustatius is Earl Merkman (15) while the first girl is Ri-Johna Vieira (13). Young Statian athlete D’Shandre Turner (17) was among the first set of children to get vaccinated on Wednesday August 4th. The youth were observed by the Public Health Department (GGD) for 15 minutes after taking the vaccine.

To register for the Moderna vaccine please send an email to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com or visit the Public Health Department on the Cottage Road on weekdays.Vaccinations take place on Wednesdays between 9.00 am and 12.00 noon.

