Statians get $10 discount on internet and higher speeds

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of January 2021, EUTEL N.V. customers get a $10 discount per month on their internet invoice. The speed of the packages offered will increase by 20% or more. This discount applies for at least five years and is in addition to the monthly subsidy of the Dutch government of $35 per Internet connection in Statia in 2021. The agreement has been entered into between EUTEL N.V., the Public Entity St. Eustatius, and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

On October 17th, 2020, the Public Entity St. Eustatius and EUTEL N.V. announced that an agreement had been entered into with Saba Statia Cable System B.V. (SSCS B.V. for the next five years. It was indicated at the time that the financial benefits of this deal would be transferred entirely to the customers and companies of EUTEL. In practice, this boils down to ten dollars per customer.







Central Government Commissioner Van Rij and State Secretary Knops are pleased about the Internet rate discount. For the Statia residents and businesses this entails a difference of $120 per year and is in addition to the monthly subsidy of the Dutch government of $35 per Internet connection in Statia in 2021.

Besides the financial advantage, the Internet speed has increased. Especially in times like the present, a good and fast Internet connection is important to the residents and businesses in Statia. Many rely on the Internet for keeping in personal touch, for doing business, and for their studies and education.

