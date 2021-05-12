STCB’s Beachkeepers Record the First Nesting Activity of 2021













Kralendijk – On May 1st, volunteer Beachkeepers from Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) conducted the first nest monitoring patrols of 2021 on Klein Bonaire, Te Amo & Donkey Beach and on the beaches in the south of Bonaire. Patrols on Playa Chikitu, in Washington Slagbaai Park, will follow in June, when the first nesting green turtle females are expected to arrive.

STCB’s Field Coordinator Daan Zeegers and Beachkeeper Sue O’Brien recorded the first nest of this season on May 10th on Klein Bonaire, Bonaire’s main nesting site. This nest was laid by a loggerhead, one of the sea turtle species that usually nest on Bonaire between May and August. The first hawksbill and green turtle nests are expected in June.







Without the support of their Beachkeepers, STCB would not be able to patrol all the nesting sites every day of the week. Daan Zeegers: “We are extremely grateful for the support of our volunteers! Because of their help, we can confirm all nesting activities and collect important data on which management actions to protect Bonaire’s sea turtles are based. Our Beachkeepers not only support our work by checking the beaches, they also help us with the confirmation of new nests and the excavation of nests that have hatched, and collect trash that may form obstacles for nesting females and hatchlings, making the beach beautiful for turtles and for people.”

If you would like to volunteer for STCB or want to join them for a nest monitoring patrol on Klein Bonaire, you can send an e-mail to Daan at field@bonaireturtles.org. If you’d like to support the work of STCB in a different way, you can also symbolically adopt a hatchling or adopt an entire sea turtle nest. For more information, please contact STCB at stcb@bonaireturtles.org.

In 2021, the following nest adopters are supporting the work of STCB with a generous contribution to the organization: Best Cellars, VIP Diving, QVillas, BUTS Technical Consultancy, Dive Friends Bonaire, Bruce & Donna Hood, Novis Family, Gaia Concepts, Cargill, Blue Jay Holding, Harbour Village, The Laughing Seahorse, Enjoy2Stay, dNM Interim, Sand Dollar, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging and anonymous donors. Thank you!!

