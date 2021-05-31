STENAPA joined Statia Pride in their Statia Doet Activities















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday, several bags of glass bottles and other garbage was removed from deep into the vegetation along the Road to English Quarter. A plea with those driving on the roads to keep your garbage in the car until you find a bin. Most of the garbage found should have been in a recycling bin.

Overgrowth along the road-side was also cleared. On Saturday, ReforeStatia joined them in planting coconut trees along Oranjebaaiweg.







