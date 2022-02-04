STENAPA new maintenance schedule at the Botanical Garden













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – With all hands on deck, the STENAPA team began a new maintenance schedule at the botanical garden. Clearing debris and fallen leaves, mowing grass, moving fallen rocks and planning the planting of new saplings grown at ReforeStatia.

The team also looked at the broken telescope. This is a long term project and they hope to follow this with more updates as the work progresses. The telescope is now working better than before so you’ll be able to see St Kitts and if you are lucky, some whales passing by. While in the garden they spotted whales, about 7:45, 8:30 and around 9:15 am!

