Succesful visit of ‘Op Stoom’ Employees Netherlands to St. Eustatius wrapped up

ORANJESTAD- The group employees of the childcare centre Op Stoom in the Netherlands ended their working visit to Statia last Friday, December 17th, 2021.
Several activities took place during their visit. Christina Timber provided a workshop on working with children with different cultural backgrounds. Saba was also visited to get acquainted with the Bes(t)4 kids program on the neighbour island, to meet the staff and the project leader on Saba, Rosalyn Johnson.Linda Blankhorst, the director of Op Stoom, provided coaching sessions how to implement pedagogical plans in the daily work with children.
Warm
A Pedagogical talk-show and a motivational lunch was organized as well. Linda Blankhorst thanks all the persons involved with the project Bes(t)4 kids. She says: “We worked in the childcare centres along with the colleagues in Statia and we joined pedagogical trainings. We had such a warm welcome in Statia. We shared knowledge and it was fun working together ánd working with the children.”
