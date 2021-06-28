Support STENAPA by purchasing artwork















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – STENAPA is beyond elated to have for sale gorgeous paintings by @hannekefloor_art.

The sea turtles are $25 and a Lesser Antillean Iguana is $75. Proceeds of these sales goes towards the management of the National Parks, safeguarding nature and the ecosystem services it provides the community of St Eustatius.

People who purchase one of the paintings, will also receive a free metal reusable straw. Other straws and reusable items are also for sale, including reusable bags, bottles and utensils.

