29 June 2021 01:19 am
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

St. Eustatius

Support STENAPA by purchasing artwork

193

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – STENAPA is beyond elated to have for sale gorgeous paintings by @hannekefloor_art.

The sea turtles are $25 and a Lesser Antillean Iguana is $75. Proceeds of these sales goes towards the management of the National Parks, safeguarding nature and the ecosystem services it provides the community of St Eustatius.

People who purchase one of the paintings, will also receive a free metal reusable straw. Other straws and reusable items are also for sale, including reusable bags, bottles and utensils.

