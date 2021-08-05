Take NAAT (PCR) test 48 hours before Traveling to Bonaire













Kralendijk – From August 8, 2021, the PCR test for travelers to Bonaire must be done 48 hours before departure. The test was previously allowed to be administered 72 hours before arrival. Unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated travelers from a high or very high risk country still have to take an antigen test immediately upon arrival on Bonaire.

It is still possible for travelers to take a NAAT(PCR) test 24 hours before departure. If you test 24 hours before departure, travelers do not need to take an antigen test on arrival.

All travelers from a very high-risk country must also be tested on the 5th day after arrival on Bonaire. The test appointment is made as soon as the traveler arrives on Bonaire.

The travel conditions to Bonaire will be adjusted if necessary. For the most current situation, visit www.bonairecrisis.com

