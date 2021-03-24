Taste of the Cultures Returns to St. Eustatius













3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The taste of the Cultures events will be returning from its hiatus on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this event was not held for the past 12 months, but organizers are now pleased to announce that the various cultures that live on Statia can once again be celebrated with food, drink, music and community togetherness.

Taste of the Cultures is unique. Statia is proud to be the home of 52 different nationalities and at this event, a mouth-watering cornucopia of bits and bites are offered by representatives from some of these cultures. Food enthusiasts are able to enjoy cultural dishes at the cost of no more than $5 per portion. Also noteworthy is the monthly entertainment from local performers including one of Statia’s well known Disc Jockeys, DJ-Max. During its years of existence, persons from all walks of life have visited this event, from Steven Cyrillien, a well-known reporter out of St. Maarten, Johnson Johnrose from the Caribbean Tourism Organization in Barbados to State Secretary Raymond Knops of the Netherlands, just to name a few.







Hosted by the Statia Tourism Office on the last Thursday of every month, this culinary cultural celebration is deliciously embraced by patrons who have for years looked forward to the variety of mouth-watering discoveries this event brings. “I have been waiting on this for a year now. My taste buds will again rejoice,” said Ms. Glenda Courtar.

Between the hours of 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm at Mike Van Putten Youth Center a.k.a The Lion’s Den, you are invited to join the fun. Entertainment, cultural performances, music by a local DJ and food all await, in a family-friendly setting.

Please Note: Although the Island is Covid-Free and has been for some time now, Government is requesting that persons still adhere to the rules and regulations that governs the Covid-19 situation, such as washing your hands frequently.

Also read