TCB and Forma restart in-depth guiding course

Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the restart on September 1st, 2021 of the Bonaire In-depth and Guiding skills course that is provided by FORMA.

The English-taught 8 week’s course will take place three times a week from 8 am to 12 pm where the tourism experts with special guests will give classes regarding many relevant topics about Bonaire and Tourism. The course entails topics such as Bonaire’s nature, flora and fauna, culture, history, sustainability, government and more. In addition, this program also teaches guiding techniques and guest service.

This course is especially for all tour guides and operators, drivers, salespersons, other hospitality industry workers and people that are interested in knowing more about Bonaire. The cost of the 8-week course is $300 and includes all class instructions, handbook, and field trips. Participants will successfully finish the course by receiving an intermediate certified certification.

“We are excited that TCB can collaborate with FORMA to restart with this course. Bonaire’s tourism demands high standards of service and quality of information. In accordance with our human capital development, we want to form and inspire our professionals in the sector. Together we can elevate out knowledge and continue to give Bonaire’s name international exposure,” said Miles Mercera CEO of TCB.

Registration forms are available at TCB, Achie Tours and FORMA. The forms are also available on FORMA’s Facebook page.

