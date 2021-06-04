TCB announces a welcome back event for non-stop flights from the US















Kralendijk – On June 5th, 2021, Bonaire will welcome the return of American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to the island with direct flights from Miami and Atlanta after 15 months break in operations due to the pandemic.

A total of approximately 300 passengers will arrive on the first flights this Saturday. For this special occasion, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in collaboration with various local partners are planning to give a warm ‘Welcome to Bonaire’ to our American visitors with an event at the airport with entertainment, folkloric dancers in traditional attire, promo items as handouts, water canon salute, and more.







In addition, the newly crowned Miss Tourism Sunniva Manuel and 1st runner up Jedeane Schoop will also be present to welcome the visitors to the island.

They are excited for this milestone and have missed American visitors. TCB continues to carry out discussions for future marketing initiatives in order to have Bonaire more visible and further assist in recovering our tourist industry back.

