TCB launches a new Social Media Campaign for Dutch tourism market















Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire, (TCB) is launching a new social media campaign focused on the Dutch market called “Jouw Vrienden op Bonaire” (Your Friends on Bonaire). The social media campaign starts on June 1st and ends on July 27th. The campaign can be followed via TCB’s Dutch social media page on Facebook and Instagram @BonaireToerisme.

This campaign consists of several short videos and images. The aim of the campaign is to gain trust of the Dutch market to visit Bonaire. The concept of this campaign gave different local faces the opportunity to present and share their personal experiences of their favorite spots and activities on the island. This in order to encourage the Dutch tourists to come and experience them once on Bonaire.







From Wednesday May 19th, 2021, Bonaire is code yellow for traveling to the island. Bonaire is now a low risk country for the Netherlands. Dutch tourists are very welcome on the island and can travel to Bonaire with a negative NAAT(PCR)-test within 24 hours before departure to Bonaire or a NAAT(PCR)-test within 72 hours before arrival on Bonaire and an Antigen test within 24 hours before departure to Bonaire. All travelers to Bonaire must complete a health declaration form between 72 and 48 hours before departure.

