TCB Meets Tourism Partners in the Netherlands & Belgium

Kralendijk – Recently TCB completed a sales blitz in Europe focusing on two important markets for Bonaire, namely the Netherlands and Belgium. As part of the 2022 planning cycle TCB visited its most important tourism partners in the market. The sales blitz took place from August 2-6, 2021.

The goal of the series of meetings was to better understand the current forecasted production for Bonaire, performance results, co-op strategies in place and opportunities for collaboration. TCB also took the time to share the details of our Tourism recovery plan and our Tourism Vision for the future. According to TCB CEO, Miles Mercera “We are in the early phases of our new approach to reposition Bonaire and we are aware that we can’t do it alone, we need our partners in the market to understand our value driven approach and vision moving forward.”

TCB took the opportunity to share the latest developments on the island such as the recently completed room inventory study. TCB met with the following partners during the week of activities, TUI Netherlands, KLM, DuikenInBeeld.tv, Avila Reizen, Reismedia Group, Live2Travel, TravelWorld, TravelPro, TravMedia, Duiken, Bon Travel to name a few.

TCB will continue with these types of in market partnership meetings in the future with a focus on the most important markets for Bonaire. TCB anticipates a strong upcoming winter season from the European market as part of the Tourism Recovery plan.

