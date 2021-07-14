Testing Mandatory for Travelers from the Netherlands to Bonaire















Kralendijk – Travelers from the Netherlands aged 13 and over who go to Bonaire must present a negative NAAT – PCR test that is no more than 24 hours old on departure. They can also choose to submit a negative NAAT (PCR) test, the test must be a maximum of 72 hours old upon arrival on Bonaire. When they arrive on the island, they must immediately do an antigen test, the result must be negative.

For travelers from 0 years of age from the Netherlands, a health certificate must be presented upon arrival on the island. The statement can be completed on www.bonairecrisis.com.

The Netherlands is a high risk country for Bonaire. Travelers from the Netherlands can use the digital corona certificate (Digital Corona Certificate, DCC) for their trip to Bonaire. Travelers are advised to print out their test result or have it with them digitally. If the DCC cannot be read due to technical problems, and a traveler does not have a paper or digital test result, he/she must still be tested or quarantined.

A traveler who cannot show a negative test result on arrival runs the risk of being quarantined for 10 days at their own expense. That is the current situation. The traveler will be quarantined at a place designated by the Island Governor. In such a case, the traveler can do a PCR test at the GGD after 5 days. If the test is negative, the quarantine may be ended.

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is constantly changing. For the latest news about the developments on Bonaire, see: www.bonairecrisis.com.

Also read