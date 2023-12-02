The intake desk of the Police Station Bonaire has returned to its original location

KRALENDIJK – As of Friday, December 1, 2023, the intake desk is once again operational within the police station. The usual access through the main entrance of the building is now available to the public.

Temporarily, the intake desk had been relocated to another part of the police station, using an alternative entrance. This move was necessary due to planned work on the original location of the intake desk in the building.

The intake desk is now open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, to provide various services, including the submission of reports and complaints. For telephone contact, the intake desk can be reached at 715 8000.”