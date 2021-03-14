The Netherlands Pauses use of AstraZeneca Vaccine













The Hague- The Dutch Medicines Authority (CBG) has advised Dutch Government to temporary pause vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The pause is meant as as a precautionary measure, pending further investigation into reports the vaccine would cause blood clots. Other European countries, such as Denmark, Iceland and Ireland already took the decision to pause vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the course of last week.







“It has been decided not to use AstraZeneca for the next two weeks (until Sunday, March 28)”, according to a letter of Health Minister Hugo de Jonge sent to Dutch Parliament.