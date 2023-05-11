The Netherlands signs MOU with Aruba and St. Maarten on Sustainable Energy

ORANJESTAD- The Netherlands will strengthen the cooperation with Aruba and St. Maarten in the field of renewable energy. The countries agreed on this today during the first Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference (CCEC), which will take place in Aruba from May 10 to May 12.

A broad group of organizations, islands and countries with islands from both the Caribbean and beyond are present at the CCEC. With the conference, the Netherlands and Aruba want to promote cooperation on climate action between small islands worldwide. Examples of themes that are discussed are an inclusive energy transition and the financing of all plans.

At the conference, the Netherlands will sign a so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with both St. Maarten and Aruba. The collaboration focuses on various renewable energy technologies, such as wind energy, green hydrogen, solar energy and energy storage.

Agreements

The agreement includes agreements on the exchange of personnel and scientific and technological knowledge and the organization of, for example, joint working groups and research projects.