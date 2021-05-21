There is 1 new infection and 3 people have recovered

- 2Shares
Kralendijk- There is one additional person who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
Three people have recovered with the total active cases at 17. There are no people at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.
