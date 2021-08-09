Thirteen Citizens receive Dutch Nationality













Kralendijk –During a naturalization ceremony which took place late last week in the hall of Pasangrahan, thirteen residents have received their Dutch Nationality.

Seven persons have were sworn in and six persons chose to take a solemn pledge before acting Island Governor Nolly Oleana. With this, the residents they have formally acquired the Dutch nationality, including all rights and obligations such as active and passive voting rights and a Dutch passport.

Oleana indicated that the group of naturalized residents has been living on Bonaire for quite some time. They have made a positive contribution to the development of Bonaire and will continue to do so. The acting Governor congratulated all involved.

