Total Active Cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire at 18

Kralendijk- On Tuesday, the total active cases of Covid-19 stands at a total of 18 persons as 2 people recovered from Covid-19. One person has tested positive from a total of 29 tested on Monday.
There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.
