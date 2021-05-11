11 May 2021 20:06 pm
Total Active Cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire at 18

Kralendijk- On Tuesday, the total active cases of Covid-19 stands at a total of 18 persons as 2 people recovered from Covid-19. One person has tested positive from a total of 29 tested on Monday.

There is currently no one in the hospital due to Covid-related complications.





