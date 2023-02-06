Tourism Corporation Bonaire Participates in Travel Gala

NIJKERK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) was in attendance at the Travel Gala on January 28th, organized by TRAVel Media. The event, with the theme “proud to be in travel”, brought together over 470 important players in the travel industry.

Marjolein Oleana, Business Manager and Elesier Angel Cruise & Project Coordinator TCB, and Jaedan Crestian, a student from Bonaire studying in Groningen, were in attendance to participate in the Travel Gala. TCB places great value on involving young people in tourism-related events and activities in the Netherlands.

At the Bonaire table were many important travel industry partners, marking the solid ties and cooperation between Bonaire and these partners. TCB would like to thank these partners for their contribution to the growth and development of the tourism industry on Bonaire.

In the coming year, TCB hopes to be more actively present at similar events and to continue collaborating with other players in the travel industry to promote tourism on Bonaire.

TCB would like to thank TRAVel Media for their hard work and effort in making the Travel Gala an unforgettable success. It was an honor to be in attendance and TCB looks forward to the next edition.

