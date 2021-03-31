Tourism Corporation Bonaire Presents New Cruise & Project Coordinator













Kralendijk- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has named a new Cruise and Project Coordinator in the person of Elesiër Angel.

Elesiër has a background in the Hospitality, Research and Tourism industry. She has a degree in Banquet & Hospitality and also Business Management. In January 2021 Elesiër graduated with a Master’s degree in Tourism Destination Management at Breda University in The Netherlands.







During her student years, Elesiër did an internship in both Sint Maarten and Bonaire, and conducted researches in Bonaire, Cambodia and Australia.

Excited

Elesiër is excited and very grateful for this opportunity and is looking forward to this new chapter. She is ready to contribute to the recovery and sustainable growth of the island and is prepared to take Bonaire and our people to the next level.

TCB says they are happy with their new team member and they wish her the best of luck in her work as Cruise & Project Coordinator.