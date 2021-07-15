Tourism Corporation Bonaire recognizes Andy Serberie as an Ambassador















Kralendijk – On July 15, 2021, TCB recognized Andy Serberie for his heroic action of yesterday. On July 14, Andy Serberie was fishing several miles offshore when he saw something red floating on the water. As he got closer, he saw two divers far from shore, seeking help to return to shore. Without hesitating, Andy got closer and gave the divers a rope to hold on to and brought them back to shore safe and sound.

Andy Serberie is a local fisherman who you can find daily at the fishing pier or on the water. For this noble act, TCB has recognized Andy as Bonaire’s ambassador. Andy received a gold medal and a gift from TCB, Karels’ Beach Bar & Restaurant, and a stay at Plaza Beach Resort & Casino.

Andy is certainly an example to us all and his act reflects the Bonaire community who is always ready to help others. Andy, thank you for your brave and courageous gesture.

