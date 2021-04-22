Tourism Corporation Bonaire will launch Bonaire Friendly Safety Seal













Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire in collaboration with BONHATA and Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will launch the ‘Bonaire Friendly Safety Seal’ (BFSS) program on the island. This new certification program gives visitors to Bonaire a sense of security during their stay in terms of health and safety, and furthermore will also give a sense of security to our locals.

The goal of the new certification program is to improve island wide, the hygiene and safety protocols, and ensure that local tourism related businesses meet the required standards to be certified in the official BFSS program.







In order to get recognized and obtain the BFSS, businesses will need to adhere to several protocols, policies and on-site inspection. Upon assessors’ approval, the businesses will receive the official BFSS gold seal which will be physically displayed at the business, and also showcased on our online platforms.

The BFSS program has been created by TCB and is accredited and recognized by Qesh Services. With more than 20 years of professional experience of implementing management systems in quality, environment, safety and health.

There will be 10 different categories from which businesses can choose from: Accommodations, Casinos, Car Rentals, Tour Operators, Watersports Operators, Taxis, Restaurants, Food Trucks, Retail Shops, and Spa/Salons.

The BFSS program is scheduled to be launched in May 2021 starting with training sessions for the assessors. Followed by a pilot program where we will encourage one business from each category to participate. The project timeline is currently in the final stages of setting up the program, where next week we will announce how and where businesses can register to participate in the BFSS program.

The BFSS program is a project derived from the Tourism Recovery Plan and is coordinated and implemented by TCB.

