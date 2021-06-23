













Philipsburg – At the request of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, PJIAE wishes to inform you about the travel and health information site of Sint Maarten, whereby travelers may access information on the entry requirements for St. Maarten. Passengers can also be redirected to the secured Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) app.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic Sint Maarten has established a mandatory health authorization application through an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) for every visitor whether arriving by air, boat or in transit. Without the health authorization, entry into the country will be denied by the immigration authorities. Visitors are encouraged to complete this process as soon as they have received their rt- PCR or antigen test results. Click the link to access the application form Application form – Sint Maarten EHAS (stmaartenehas.com)

