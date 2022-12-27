Travel to and in Colombia will get more expensive in 2023

BOGOTA – Those who plan to travel to Colombia next year will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. The Colombian Ministry of Transport expects tickets in the country to be 30 to 40% more expensive in the coming year, than was the case until now.

The price increase is caused by several factors. As part of the measures for the recovery of air transport after the COVID-19 crisis, the government of the South American country temporarily reduced the VAT rate on tickets from 19 to 5%. This temporary measure will expire on 1 January 2023, and airline tickets will go back to 19%.

The same is the case for hotel stays, which were temporarily completely exempt from VAT. This measure will also expire on 1 January next. Eating out in restaurants will also fall under the normal VAT rate again from the start of the new year.

Devaluation

Another factor that affects many Colombian travellers is a significant devaluation of the Colombian Peso (COP) in the course of the year 2022. Because most airlines incur costs in US dollars for, among other things, the lease of aircraft, they are forced to significantly increase ticket prices.

The devaluation of the local currency makes Colombia relatively cheap for foreign tourists at the moment. Colombia is currently in the top 10 of countries where tourism from abroad is growing.

Flights

Currently, only EZ Air offers a direct connection from Bonaire to Colombia, with flights to both Barranquilla and Medellín. Via Curaçao travellers can fly, among others, with Avianca, JetAir Caribbean, COPA Airlines and Wingo.