Tsunami Exercise Executed on Saba













4 Shares

The Bottom, Saba- On Thursday, March 11th, a small team of crisis partners, consisting of the Island Governor, Disaster manager, Harbor Master, Airport Manager, Police chief, GIS, and the CoPI leader, who is also the Fire Department Chief, came together for a brief tsunami alert protocol exercise, called CARIBE WAVE.



CARIBE WAVE is the annual tsunami exercise of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The purpose of this exercise is to advance tsunami preparedness efforts in the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions.



Review

During the exercise, the team took some time to review and make some adjustments to Saba’s existing Tsunami Protocol.







Also read: