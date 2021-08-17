17 August 2021 17:29 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Two New Positive Cases on Bonaire

98

  • 153
    Shares
Two New Positive Cases on Bonaire

Kralendijk – On August 17, 2021, there are 22 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 17 test results came in and two are positive. The persons who tested positive are locals. No one recovered from Covid-19.

For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com

Also read







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish