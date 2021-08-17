Two New Positive Cases on Bonaire

- 153Shares
Kralendijk – On August 17, 2021, there are 22 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 17 test results came in and two are positive. The persons who tested positive are locals. No one recovered from Covid-19.
For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com
