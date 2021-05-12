UNICEF NL facilitates results-based management training (RBM)













Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As part of the Caribbean Dutch Children’s Rights Program, UNICEF Netherlands facilitated a Results-Based Management Training from the 3rd to the 11th of May. The training was given to 38 professionals from the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, and ministries in The Hague. Members of the Inter-country Taskforce on Children’s Rights of Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten were participating as well. These professionals have the responsibility to monitor and evaluate child-related policy and program initiatives.

The purpose of the RBM training is to provide the professionals with further knowledge, skills and planning tools that contribute to more effective child rights policies. The training used the analysis of the situation of children on the BES islands conducted by UNICEF Netherlands in 2019. This included the main developments and challenges for children on the three islands. The analysis revealed the importance of RBM training. Through this training, further professionalization in the areas of planning, monitoring, systematic recording and setting evaluation frameworks can be achieved.







Ingrid Sealy, head of Social Support and Employment Activation (MOA): “It was an enlightening training that is applicable in practice. It is a good way to strengthen cooperation and knowledge on the islands and countries”.

Public Entity Saba, team Saba: ‘The Results Based Management training helped shape our way of thinking towards the language of change and into becoming more specific in the way we collect and analyze data. Together as a team we have learned ways in which to more effectively formulate desired results and a way of monitoring them. We will put into practice what we have learned in RBM in our efforts as an organization to improve childcare and education services’.

The training was made possible through cooperation between UNICEF Netherlands, the Dutch Ministry of the Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations, the BES(t)4 Kids Program and the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

