Unkobon celebrates its tenth anniversary

KRALENDIJK – Consumer organization Unkobon celebrated its tenth anniversary on Wednesday. Both the current chairman Herbert Piar and former chairman Wietze Koopman gave a short speech.

Piar reflected on the necessary challenges that still await the organization when it comes to defending the interests of consumers on Bonaire. Piar also said that the organization remains in talks with, among others, the Public Entity Bonaire and WEB in order to reach agreements in good consultation that are important for customers of services.

Pride

Former chairman Wietze Koopman said he was proud of what Unkobon has already achieved in recent years. Koopman indicated that the Unkobon does not shy away from a hard confrontation, but usually manages to prevent it from happening through timely consultation with the parties involved.

