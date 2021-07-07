Vaccination Certification now available on Statia















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity St. Eustatius introduces a Vaccination Certification. This consists of a letter and a QR code that is accepted in all European Union (EU) countries and also on Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten. Later on, the certificate may also be accepted more widely, for example in the USA. Everyone is recommended to get their COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The certificate can be requested via email vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com or via WhatsApp +599-318-5146. The full name (as noted in the applicant’s passport), date of birth and also an email-address of the applicant must be provided. Within one week the Public Health Department will email the applicant the letter with the QR code. If the applicant has no email address, the request can be sent via WhatsApp. In this case, the QR code can be picked up at Public Health on the Cottage Road (on Mondays) during the week following your request

Current vaccination card

It is recommended that persons that were vaccinated, keep their current vaccination card. In most countries outside of the EU, the current vaccination card will still be proof of the COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, the card is required when a person uses the Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) to ask permission to enter Statia. Also, if there is a mistake in the system, the current vaccination card will allow the Public Health Department to still provide the applicant with a proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The EU has agreed on requirements for a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that is valid from July 1st 2021. It is called DCC (Digital Corona Certificate). It is a uniform system that makes travelling easier. In the whole European Union, the same certificates will be used and accepted. Saba, St Eustatius and Bonaire have been working the previous weeks with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) in the Netherlands to be able to also provide persons who are vaccinated with a certification.

