Vaccination Day On Statia















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Today, Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 is Vaccination Day at the Hospitainer from 9 am till 12 noon. You can still register and get vaccinated (for free) with one of the best COVID-19 vaccines worldwide (Moderna). For registration and/or questions, please call +599 3182891 or +599 3185146 (whatsapp) or send an e-mail to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com.

