Vaccination Second Doses starts upcoming Monday Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Health Department is calling out to everyone who received their first dose a month ago, in the week of February 22nd, 2021. The department will start with the vaccination of the second dose upcoming Monday, March 22nd, 2021, at the Sports Hall.

In the upcoming week the persons that were already vaccinated with the first dose in February, will be vaccinated with the second dose. These persons must bring their vaccination card on which the date for the second dose is indicated, a valid ID and also a new health declaration form that can be picked up at the Public Health Department.







Residents who still want to get vaccinated, can still do so. There are vaccines left for approximately 250 persons. The Public Health Department encourages everyone who is not vaccinated yet, to call +599 3182981 to register and to pick up a health declaration form. People that are already on the registration list, will be contacted by the Public Health Department to get confirmation if they still want to get vaccinated for their first dose.

Next batch postponed

The arrival of the 1200 additional Moderna vaccines for 600 persons is postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The initial plan was that the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports would deliver the second batch tomorrow, Friday, March 19th. However, due to a fall out of the current transformer, replacement had to be arranged. This is currently in process.

765 persons

Up till now 765 persons were vaccinated with the first doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is a bit more than 30% of the adult population. The one-week vaccination campaign started on Monday, February 22nd, 2021 and lasted until Friday, February 26th.

Vulnerable

Results from internal analyses show that the elderly group in the Statia community and also persons with chronic health conditions were underrepresented during the first round of vaccination. This is a point of concern as this means that many senior citizens and persons with chronic conditions still need to receive the vaccine. People with diabetes, obesity, heart disease, etc. or persons with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of more serious illness if they are infected with the COVID-19 virus. It can also result to death. The Public Health Department will therefor continue to reach out to these persons and advise them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccination, persons can call +599 3182981 or send an e-mail to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com.

