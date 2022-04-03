Visitors satisfied with LVV Open Day

KRALENDIJK- The open day that was organized on Saturday at the LVV Department of the Public Entity Bonaire was very well attended. During the open day, visitors could look around the LVV grounds, but was also a lot for sale.
Many visitors, who had not been to LVV for some time, were amazed at all the changes and the development which have taken place at the site.
The open day ended with a performance by the Foyan Boys. Several people said they hoped that LVV would organize another open day soon.
