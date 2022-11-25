Washington Slagbaai National Park will remain closed to the public until further notice

KRALENDIJK – Due to the heavy rainfall in recent weeks, the roads that run through the Washington Slagbaai National Park have been severely damaged. For safety reasons, STINAPA has therefore decided to close the nature park until further notice.

The problems with the flooding in the park started around the end of October. From that period until the beginning of November, the park was closed several times. The heavy rain makes driving impossible.

Rangers from STINAPA are busy repairing the roads in the park, however, the continuous rain makes their work more difficult. Equipment gets stuck in the mud during the work. The rangers are now trying to create an alternative route in the park, so that the park can at least partially reopen. It is not yet known when the park will reopen. The museum and visitor center are open to the public. If weather permits, it is also possible to hike or climb the Kasikunda.