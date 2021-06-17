Waste Separation on Bonaire’s Public Beaches















Kralendijk – Bonaire, one of the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, is a small island of 288 km² in the Caribbean, surrounded by crystal clear water and rich in virgin nature and healthy reefs. The island has an increasing population of 21,745 inhabitants from all cultures and nationalities. One of the main challenges facing Selibon NV is to make the Bonairean population aware of a more sustainable and balanced environment, starting with the youth, in the workplace and in the schools and businesses.

The collection, separation, and reuse of waste is essential and ensures a better quality of life for the current and future generations. The waste that arrives at the waste separation center in Lagun for landfill and burial comes from household waste in the green containers. The percentage of waste that is buried is descending, which is very positive. In 2020 this was 80%.







There is also waste that arrives at the waste separation center in Lagun that is separated by us for reusage or that is kept for later processing. Most of the segregated waste entering our facility at Lagun, known as landfill, consist of cardboard, plastic, and glass. In 2020, a total of 800 tons of glass, 119 tons of plastic and 1,250 tons of cardboard were collected.

As of July 1, 2021, Selibon NV will start a waste separation campaign on the public beaches. People are depositing all kinds of waste in the containers on the beaches, including glass, plastic, cardboard, and charcoal. When charcoal is deposited in plastic containers, it can cause fire, which poses a danger to people and the environment.

The blue containers that are there now will be replaced by green containers for residual waste, yellow containers for glass and blue containers for cardboard so that the waste is also separated on our public beaches. The gray containers are maintained for charcoal. Selibon NV wants to make both local visitors and tourists who visit our public beaches aware to separate their waste in an adequate and responsible manner. In this way they will tackle the challenge of a healthy environment and clean beaches.

This will limit the risks to our environment and to the health of our population, while also promoting hygiene and quality. The vision of Selibon NV is to deposit 60% less waste to be buried on the landfill by the year 2024. Selibon NV continus to look for a second life for the waste stream to meet the vision of a circular economy on our island.

