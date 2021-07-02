Weather Saba & Sint Eustatius : Tropical Cyclone Bulletin















TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 1

WATCH MESSAGE NO. 1

Date: Friday July 02, 2021 Time: 01:47 local time

Key Messages / Watches and warnings:

* Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Tropical Storm Elsa

* Elsa is expected to pass 238 miles (384 km) south to southwest of Saba and 235 miles (379 km) south to southwest of St Eustatius

* There is a 10% chance of Tropical Storm conditions from Friday Jul 2, 16:00 AST till Saturday Jul 3, 8:00 AST

* From Friday afternoon wave heights increasing to 7-9 ft, decreasing to 4-6 ft on Saturday

* Expected accumulated rainfall 0-0.25 inch (0-5 mm), with a small chance of 0.5-1 inch (10-25 mm)

Effect on local conditions

Winds:

Friday afternoon the easterly winds will increase to near gale, force 7. Wind gusts of 35-45 mph (60-70 km/h) are possible. In the second part of Friday evening the winds will decrease to strong, force 6. In the second part of the night to Saturday the winds will decrease to fresh, force 5. From Friday 20:00 till Saturday 8:00 AST there is a 10% chance of tropical storm wind conditions with gusts of 45-55 mph (75-90 km/h).

Seas:

Moderate, 5-7 ft. Increasing to moderate to rough, 7-9 ft, on Friday afternoon. During Saturday morning and afternoon decreasing to moderate, 4-6 ft.

Rainfall:

Elsa is expected to produce total rain accumulations of only 0-0.25 inches (0-5 mm), as Elsa is moving well south of the islands. However, there is a small chance of 0.5-1 inch (10-25 mm).Local authorities and residents of Saba and St. Eustatius are advised to continue monitoring the further progress of this weather system and to take all necessary measures to safeguard life and property.

Voor meer informatie, ga naar knmidc.org.

Next bulletin: Friday July 02, 2021, 14:25 local time

