WEB Bonaire apologizes for $0.01 cent reminder















Kralendijk – A reminder for an amount of $0.01 was overlooked and sent by the Customer Service department of WEB Bonaire. WEB fully understands that this has caused great annoyance to customers and apologizes.

Every month WEB sends thousands of reminders to customers about late payments. The reminders are generated in an automated process (batch process). They are manually checked before mailing. Reminders for amounts under $5 are usually removed before the mailing process.







In the batch at the end of May, the aforementioned $0.01 cent reminder escaped their attention. A human error for which WEB hereby apologizes to all its customers.

