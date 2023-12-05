5 december 2023 11:38 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

WEB brings utility experts together for Bonaire conference in Anniversary Celebration

114

During the conference, various topics relevant to the island were discussed. Photo: WEB N.V. 

KRALENDIJK – Last week, the Collaborative Utility Conference Bonaire (CUCB), organized by Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB), took place on Bonaire. 

The event brought together over 75 experts, solution providers, and regulatory authorities from Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, Saba, and the Netherlands to discuss the future of utilities. 

Topics discussed during the event included water management, climate change, water cycles, sustainable energy, with a focus on hybrid, solar, wind, and battery technologies, as well as EU funding opportunities and the opportunities for electric vehicles on the island. 

The day concluded with a documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of WEB. 

Keynote speakers 

Important speakers to the conference included Hein Pieper, Joanne Balentien-Nicastia, Gerrit Scharrenberg, Hans Staring, Robert Emerenciana, Arthur Janga, Mildred Schwengle, Edison Rijna, Roland Ferwerda, and Quinto di Ferdinando. 

WEB is satisfied with the outcome of the conference, acknowledging everyone who provided valuable input.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius