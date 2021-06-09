Whale Sightings on Statia















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – If you have seen a whale, or any other marine mammal, please fill in the form to share your information. Printed copies are available at the STENAPA office. Email outreach@statiapark.org for any queries or to submit your forms to them.

They work with OBSERVATION.ORG to grow their databases. You can help them by submitting sighting of whales and any other organism on Statia.







The number of whale sightings tripled during the Nature Awareness Campaign with 5 whale sightings in 2020, and 17 whale sightings in 2021.

Total Marine Mammal Sightings doubled from 9 to 20 sightings in the same time period.

Also read