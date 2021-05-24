WINAIR adds frequency to Aruba and Curacao















Philipsburg – In conjunction with modified entry restrictions for all residents of the ABC Islands which now grant easier entry into St. Maarten due to the reduction of COVID-19 cases in ABC Islands, WINAIR has added a second frequency commencing operations Friday May 28, 2021. WINAIR will now offer two weekly flights #805/#806 departing St. Maarten in the morning, offering service between St. Maarten, Curacao and Aruba. WINAIR’s services to Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten are optimally scheduled for our customers to connect to Saba and St. Eustatius, offering connectivity to and from these islands with Curacao and Aruba.

Although WINAIR was required to reduce frequencies from St. Maarten to Curacao and Aruba due to tightened entry restrictions the beginning of April, WINAIR, in conjunction with Air Antilles in Guadeloupe, has strived throughout these challenging times to continue to provide connectivity in the Dutch West Indies to maintain the commercial and historic cultural links which bind our respective islands.







“We are aware of the uncertainty and hardships this pandemic has caused our customers especially in our region and WINAIR looks forward to welcoming you back onboard our Aircraft” stated Mr. Cleaver, President and CEO of WINAIR, “With the expanded schedule WINAIR is able to offer our customers onward connections, the ability for weekend family visits or travel to your destination for business travel.”

For further information on booking your next trip with WINAIR please visit your favorite travel agent or visit FLY-WINAIR.SX

