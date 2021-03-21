Work started on Statia’s Mansion Road

- 5Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On St. Eustatius work has stared on Mansion road. As first step to the rehabilitation of the road, the current asphalt is being removed.
The renovation work follows earlier improvement of the roads in the Cherry Tree area and hairpin bend in front of Smokey Alley.
Residents are enthused about the new project. The condition of the roads has for years been one of the biggest complaints or residents on the island.
