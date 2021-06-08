













Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The ‘Yarari’ Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary was established in the Caribbean Netherlands on September 1, 2015. The name ‘Yarari’ is a Taino word, meaning ‘a fine place’. The Yarari Sanctuary comprises all the waters of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius and is intended to provide ‘a fine place’ for marine mammals, sharks and rays, where they will receive the necessary attention to ensure they are optimally protected.

