Youth Professional Day celebrated on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, September 29th, Youth Professional Day was observed. Besides the physical presence, the day could also be attended virtually. Commissioner for Society & Care, James Kroon, opened the day.

The directors of Sentro Akseso Boneiru, Expertise Center Education and Care (EOZ), Mental Health Caribbean (MHC), the public entity Bonaire (OLB), Guardianship Council, and Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) aimed to provide youth professionals with the opportunity to peek into each other’s world and exchange knowledge and experiences through interactive workshops, under the theme “Passion Works!”.

In the morning program, after the keynote speaker Glenn Helberg, youth professionals went out to visit organizations that shared their passion. Twelve organizations opened their doors to welcome our guests. These organizations include Akseso, Supported Living, EOZ, FKPD, Forsa (Project Foundation), Indebon, Jong Bonaire, JICN, MHC HI 5, Rosa di Sharon, Tabitha, and ZJCN.

Lunch was provided by Nature Cooking School in collaboration with students from the hospitality program of the MBO. In the afternoon, interactive workshops by Yanieck de Wolf and Levi Silvanie were on the agenda.

Great Example

According to the organizers, the day is a great example of broad collaboration among all organizations, and indeed, passion works. “The results of all shared knowledge will be used for improvements in execution and collaboration for the benefit of youth,” promise those involved.