Bonaire Government Publishes List with Countries and Risk Categorization

Kralendijk – Bonaire has compiled the list of risk levels for different countries. The island distinguishes four risk levels: very low, low, high, very high. These risk levels and the conditions for travelers from those countries are valid from Saturday 17 July 2021. Travelers coming to the island should take into account that the situation surrounding COVID-19 can change quickly. It means that the risk level of countries can also change quickly.
Very low risk
The very low risk countries are:
Saba, St. Eustatius.
Low risk
The low-risk countries are:
Australia, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Finland, France only Corsica, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Austria, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino , Singapore, Slovakia, Thailand, Czech Republic, Vatican City, South Korea, Switzerland.
High risk
The high risk countries are:
Cyprus, France, excluding Corsica, Netherlands (until July 18, 2021), Portugal, Spain, United States.
Very high risk
The countries with a very high risk are:
Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, India, Kuwait, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands (as of July 19, 2021), Nepal, Oman, Pakistan , Panama, Paraguay, Peru. Seychelles Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, United Kingdom, South Africa.
Countries not listed in any of the four risk levels above are considered high risk countries. For the latest news about the travel conditions to Bonaire and the risk level of countries: www.bonairecrisis.com/reizen
