Bonaire’s government and WEB talk to Antriol residents about unpleasant sewage smell

KRALENDIJK- The public entity Bonaire, together with WEB N.V, has organized an information session for the residents of Kaya Neerlandia and Kaya Den Tera, to talk about the stench caused by the sewage system in the area.

During the meeting, the deputy of Economic Development Hennyson Thielman and a representative of WEB N.V. were present to inform the local residents about the work that is currently underway to find a solution for the nuisance caused by the sewage system.

Complaints

The residents of the two above-mentioned streets have long complained about the unpleasant smell. They have even gone to the National Ombudsman to express their dissatisfaction with the situation they live in on a daily basis.

The public body Bonaire, in collaboration with WEB N.V., has come to the point where they have found a possible solution to put an end to the odor nuisance caused by the sewage system. This problem is expected to be resolved by December 15. This is expected to help make life more pleasant for residents near the sewage system.