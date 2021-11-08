- 9Shares
KRALENDIJK- The public entity Bonaire, together with WEB N.V, has organized an information session for the residents of Kaya Neerlandia and Kaya Den Tera, to talk about the stench caused by the sewage system in the area.
During the meeting, the deputy of Economic Development Hennyson Thielman and a representative of WEB N.V. were present to inform the local residents about the work that is currently underway to find a solution for the nuisance caused by the sewage system.
Complaints
The residents of the two above-mentioned streets have long complained about the unpleasant smell. They have even gone to the National Ombudsman to express their dissatisfaction with the situation they live in on a daily basis.
The public body Bonaire, in collaboration with WEB N.V., has come to the point where they have found a possible solution to put an end to the odor nuisance caused by the sewage system. This problem is expected to be resolved by December 15. This is expected to help make life more pleasant for residents near the sewage system.
Also read:
- Submit your application for child benefit | Advertisement
- Building permit for Sunset Beach Resort seems question of time
- Bonaire’s government and WEB talk to Antriol residents about unpleasant sewage smell
- Passengers in the Dutch Caribbean are being fooled about reasons for high airfares
- Kids Cleanup action removes lots of garbage from Bonaire’s coast
- United Airlines returns to Bonaire
- Bonaire registers 20th Covid-fatality
- Corona infections Bonaire now mainly in age group 20-60
- OLB and Chogogo make clear agreements
- First Caribbean cultured sea urchins are great news for coral reef restoration
- Find the latest RCN vacancies on our Facebook page
- Prime Minister Jacobs super proud of new Police Officers
- Authorities expect more arrests in Kaya Platina robbery case
- KLM starts flights to Cancun
- False start for Makana Ferry Service