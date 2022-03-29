Business Incubator should stimulate more start-ups on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- A so-called ‘business incubator’ should provide more start-ups on Bonaire.
That is why the kick-off was given on Monday afternoon for the so-called Business Park Playa. The intention of the incubator is that starting entrepreneurs can benefit from shared workplaces, be coached and network with each other.
Commissioner Hennyson Thielman of Economic Affairs and Tourism unveiled the sign at the location of the future business centre.
Diverse
The business incubator is one of the efforts undertaken to make the economy on Bonaire more diverse, stimulate local entrepreneurship and be less dependable on tourism alone.
